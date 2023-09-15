Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 87.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 581,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.