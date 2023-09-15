Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.47

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 53538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

