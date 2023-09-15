Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT at $90.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.