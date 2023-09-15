Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $41.58

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

NYSE:BP opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,250,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2,638.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 79,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

