Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $41.50

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $310,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $474,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Chuy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.75. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

