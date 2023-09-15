Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $418.08

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.08.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

MongoDB stock opened at $365.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.36.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,180,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

