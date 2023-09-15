Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $30.58

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.58.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,413 shares of company stock valued at $16,873,466. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

