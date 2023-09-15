Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Price Target at $361.00

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

WST stock opened at $397.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

