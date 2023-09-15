Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $34.60

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO opened at $25.10 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

