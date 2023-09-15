Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $34.60

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.
ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
ZTO opened at $25.10 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
