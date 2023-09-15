Brokers Offer Predictions for Insperity, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSP. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

