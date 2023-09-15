BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,632,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 895,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

