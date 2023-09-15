BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

