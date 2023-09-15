BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.42.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$102.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.33. BRP has a 12-month low of C$80.87 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.2407407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.