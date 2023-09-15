Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $77.83 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick's revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

