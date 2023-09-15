BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

