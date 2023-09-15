BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Price Performance
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
