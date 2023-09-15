Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Trading Down 0.4%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 6,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 25,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

