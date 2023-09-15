Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 176

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 164 ($2.05) to GBX 176 ($2.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Equals Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Equals Group
Equals Group Stock Performance
Equals Group Company Profile
Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equals Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.