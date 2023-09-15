Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 176

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 164 ($2.05) to GBX 176 ($2.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Equals Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Equals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.10 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.91 ($1.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of £214.52 million, a PE ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

