Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of AXL opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.67 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.