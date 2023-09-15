Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AXL opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.67 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.