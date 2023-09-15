Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

