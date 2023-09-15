Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Insider Acquires C$30,015.00 in Stock

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 6,900 shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,015.00.

Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance

Shares of TSE ICE opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.97. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.30.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of C$19.81 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

