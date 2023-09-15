CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 1,698,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,203.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of CASBF stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$17.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48.

Get CanSino Biologics alerts:

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.