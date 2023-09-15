Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

AVTA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut Avantax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Avantax has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $940.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Research analysts predict that Avantax will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

