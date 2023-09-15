Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $957,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Linde by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 443,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 182,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $389.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.66. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

