Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.47.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

