Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $165.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.