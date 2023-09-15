Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in August

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 1.1 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $89.55 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03.

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.