Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This is an increase from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CCIF opened at $8.31 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.