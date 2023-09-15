Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
