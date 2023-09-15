Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.