Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,634. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

