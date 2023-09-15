Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,634. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
