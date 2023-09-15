CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.14.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.75 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $46,590,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

