Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

