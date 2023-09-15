Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $455.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

