Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

