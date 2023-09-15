Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $253.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $291.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

