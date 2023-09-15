Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 333 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $329.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $329.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

