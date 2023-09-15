Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 456 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.