Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Trading Down 14.5%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions.

