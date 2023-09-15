Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

