Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share by the mining company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 169.18 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 299 ($3.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.40.

CAML has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

