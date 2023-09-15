Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 683 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

