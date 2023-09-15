Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $874.48 and a 200-day moving average of $758.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

