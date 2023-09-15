Centre Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $591.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

