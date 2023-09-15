Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,948 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $165.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.