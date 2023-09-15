Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

