Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

