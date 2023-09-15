Ceragon Networks’ (CRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $160.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

