Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 1,315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CWBHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 159,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,383. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

