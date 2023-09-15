Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 1,315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of CWBHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 159,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,383. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.