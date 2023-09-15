Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $109.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.91.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
Further Reading
