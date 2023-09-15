Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

