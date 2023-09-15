Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.75.
CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
