Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

